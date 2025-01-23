Morocco: Spanish Minister Points Up Migration Cooperation Between Morocco & Spain As 'Example to Follow'

22 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Madrid — Cooperation between Morocco and Spain in circular migration, combining economic development, women's empowerment, and the strengthening of bilateral ties, is an example to follow, Spanish Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, stated.

"Cooperation with Morocco, a partner and friendly country, is based on innovative migration policies such as circular migration, as well as on strong economic and trade exchanges," Saiz told MAP in an interview, on the eve of her working visit to Morocco, on the occasion of the closing of the first edition of the 'Wafira' program, a pilot project for the development of female entrepreneurship aimed at seasonal migrant workers from rural communities in Morocco.

The "Wafira" program is a prime example of the success of this strategic collaboration with Morocco," the Minister emphasized, adding that the project had benefited 209 Moroccan women, enabling them to develop their skills and participate actively in the development of their local communities.

Emphasizing the positive impact of this program, the Minister said that 100% of its participants wish to renew it and more than 66% of them have stated a significant improvement in their skills, both professional and personal.

Saiz said that the "Wafira" program cuts across a wide range of economic and social sectors, demonstrating how circular migration can act as a lever for growth and transformation, both for the participants and their communities.

This model of cooperation is advantageous for both Morocco and Spain, she explained, stressing the need to continue this collaboration in the future for more effective management of human mobility.

After hailing the success of this program, the Minister stated that her visit to Morocco aims to strengthen circular migration projects, deepen cooperation with the Kingdom and broaden existing policies.

"It will be a question of evaluating the results of the program and considering possibilities for expansion," she said, stressing that "with solid political will, such initiatives can be strengthened and expanded."

"This visit to Morocco, teeming with meetings and initiatives, will focus on expanding programs that have already proven effective for both countries and for the beneficiaries," she concluded.

