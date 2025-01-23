Uganda: Authorities Raise Concern Over Family Planning Requests Among Young Girls in Ibanda

Authorities in Ibanda District have expressed concern over the increasing number of young girls, aged between 13-15 years seeking family planning services at health facilities.

This issue was brought to light during a community Baraza meeting held at Mabonwa Catholic Primary School in Rukiri Sub-county on Tuesday.

The meeting, organised by the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), drew various leaders, including the district chairperson.

Edidah Maanige, the in-charge at Mabonwa Health Centre II, revealed that the facility has seen an alarming number of young girls requesting family planning injections.

"This trend is a worrying sign of premarital sexual activity among children. We do not administer family planning to them but instead provide guidance and counseling to discourage such behaviour at their age," Maanige explained.

Happy Herbert Mayanja, the Ibanda District Chairperson, condemned the exploitation of young girls and called on men to desist from such acts.

"It is unacceptable for men to prey on young girls. They should look for mature women instead of ruining the lives of these children," Mayanja stated with frustration.

Godfrey Mbetegyereize, the Resident District Commissioner, vowed to take decisive action against perpetrators. "We will not tolerate anyone found luring or forcing young girls into such abominable acts. Those responsible will face the full force of the law," he pledged, urging the community to report any cases of abuse.

The Ministry of Health emphasises that girls below the reproductive age should not use family planning methods. Instead, they advocate for awareness campaigns and community engagement to protect children from exploitation and early sexual activity.

Local leaders have called for collaborative efforts between parents, schools, and health workers to address the root causes of this issue. They stressed the importance of empowering young girls with knowledge about their rights and the dangers of early sexual activity.

The Baraza meeting concluded with a call to action for community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the well-being of young girls and ensuring they grow up in a safe and supportive environment.