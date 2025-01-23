Uganda: Deputy Ag Kafuuzi Denies Dodging Question On Besigye's Abduction

Kafuuzi explained that he struggled to comprehend the question posed by Atkins Katusabe, the MP for Bukonjo West, due to what he described as Katusabe's "heavy American accent."

Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi has denied allegations that he avoided addressing a parliamentary question concerning the abduction and trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye in the General Court Martial.

"When he brought up his issue, I want to confess that I am not one of those who understand his English 100%," Kafuuzi said.

"I wrote to the Clerk on 14th January requesting that they give me the question exactly as he stated it so that I could prepare a response. My letter is here, received. So, I haven't refused to respond, but I haven't yet received it in a language I can understand."

Kafuuzi's remarks come amid growing concern over the abduction and trial of Dr. Besigye, a leading opposition figure in Uganda.

Dr Besigye was reportedly abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, before being transferred to Kampala, where he was arraigned in a military court.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the government of human rights violations.

The Deputy Attorney General's explanation has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning his inability to address a matter of such national significance promptly, while others see it as a genuine request for clarity.

Dr Besigye's abduction and subsequent trial continue to be a focal point in Uganda's political discourse, raising critical questions about due process and human rights protections in the country.