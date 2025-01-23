Uganda: Kigezi Youth Football Tournament Kicks Off, Promoting Talent, Fitness Environmental Conservation

The 3rd Edition of Kigezi Youth in Sports for Environment Football Tournament Kicks Off. The highly anticipated 3rd edition of the annual Kigezi Youth in Sports for Environment Football Tournament has officially kicked off, with both boys' and girls' teams taking part.

The tournament, powered by Central Division Chairman Sam Alinaitwe, features 61 teams and will conclude with the finals on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The event aims to provide a platform for young, talented players to showcase their skills while emphasising environmental conservation. Chairman Arinaitwe stated that the tournament serves as a reminder to the youth about the importance of protecting water sources and ecosystems.

"Most sports fields thrive on a green surface and conserving the environment benefits everyone."Arinaitwe notes.

Arinaitwe adds that this year's edition has introduced a new category for children under 10 years, with about 15 teams participating.

He expresses pride in the increased participation compared to previous tournaments, emphasising that the initiative helps uncover hidden talents and nurture them to potentially reach national and international football stages.Beyond promoting talent, the tournament seeks to improve participants' physical fitness.

Alinaitwe highlighted how regular sports activity can prevent non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and Diabetes adding that by encouraging young players to engage in sports, the tournament promotes long-term health benefits and discipline.

Residents of Kabale Municipality have lauded Alinaitwe's efforts in organising the event. They see the tournament as a unifying force that brings the community together for socialisation and healthy competition.

David Nshemereirwe player Kigezi Home boys,Prudence Alinaitwe, captain of the Obumwe Soccer Academy, and Ronald Nowamani, one of the players,shared their excitement about participating in the tournament.

"Sports keep us physically fit, disciplined, and can open opportunities for scholarships to further our education," they said.

As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for the finals, where the best teams will vie for the top prize.

The event promises an exciting conclusion, celebrating the young players' talents and the community's commitment to youth development and environmental conservation.