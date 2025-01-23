Zimbabwe: Wef - Chance for Zim to Showcase Reforms, Growth Potential

The 2025 edition of the annual World Economic Forum's (WEF) meeting opened in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, with nearly 3 000 participants from 130 countries and regions gathering to talk about the urgent need for global collaboration to tackle shared challenges.

Themed "Cooperation in the Intelligent Age," the event is expected to discuss critical topics ranging from geopolitical tensions, the accelerating climate crisis to rapid technological transformation and its impact on artificial intelligence and automation on the global economy.

Over 60 Heads of State and government will gather together in the forum with other political leaders, business executives and experts, to drive meaningful dialogue, find common ground and seize opportunities for making positive change on today's most pressing global issues.

The Zimbabwean delegation is being led by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and includes officials from the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), ZimTrade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, private sector and business executives.

Economists and analysts believe the forum presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase its economic reforms and highlight its growth potential in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure development.

"Zimbabwe needs to demonstrate a clear commitment to economic stability and transparency," said Dr Andrew Neshamba, a senior economist specialising in African markets.

"The delegation must assure investors that regulatory frameworks are predictable and that their investments will be protected."

Dr Neshamba stressed that fostering trust is critical, particularly given the country's history of economic volatility.

He added that outlining concrete measures to tackle inflation, historic currency problems and bureaucratic hurdles would go a long way in reassuring potential investors.

Analysts also emphasised the importance of leveraging the WEF platform to position Zimbabwe as a hub for regional trade and innovation.

"Zimbabwe has an opportunity to market itself as a gateway to Southern Africa," said Dr Michael Sithole, a financial strategist.

"The country's geographic location and its ongoing infrastructure projects could make it a vital link in regional trade routes, but the delegation must clearly articulate this vision."

With the forum focusing on industries in the modern age, analysts suggested that the country should highlight its potential in technology and innovation.

While traditionally reliant on natural resources, the country could attract investors by showcasing its ambitions to diversify into technology-driven industries.

"Zimbabwe must show that it is not just a resource-based economy," said Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi, a Harare-based economist.

"By investing in digital infrastructure and education, the country can position itself as a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Davos is the perfect stage to outline these plans and seek partnerships in these areas."

Additionally, analysts have advised the delegation to focus on building relationships with multilateral organisations and financial institutions to secure funding for critical projects.

"The delegation must prioritise discussions with development banks and international lenders," said James Matiringe, an emerging markets economist.

"Securing funding for energy, transport, and health infrastructure projects will be essential for Zimbabwe's long-term growth."

Before the opening, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said the growing divisions within the world require renewed cooperation.

Mr Schwab called for a spirit of optimism and collaboration, emphasising that the 2025 meeting aims to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future in the emerging intelligent era.

"Despite divergent positions and great uncertainties, the annual meeting 2025 will foster a spirit of cooperation and constructive optimism with the objective of shaping the forthcoming Intelligent Age in a more sustainable and inclusive way," Mr Schwab said.

Jeremy Jurgens, the managing director of WEF, also addressed the importance of strong global governance in the face of rapid technological change.

He highlighted China's contributions in areas such as economic growth, innovation and environmental sustainability, underlining the importance of inclusive international collaboration.

