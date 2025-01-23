Zimbabwe: Masvingo Gets the Kiss of Life

The face of Masvingo Province is undergoing a significant transformation due to value addition and beneficiation of minerals, along with various signature projects initiated under President Mnangagwa's leadership.

These initiatives are reshaping the local economy and improving the quality of life for residents.

Among prominent projects are the Bikita Minerals Spodumene and Palatine plants, which are pivotal in enhancing local mineral processing capabilities.

In addition, a US$1 million health facility has been established at the mine, featuring advanced X-ray equipment and a maternity ward, making it a first-of-its-kind centre in the district.

To improve power connectivity, a US$30 million Tokwe-Bikita 132KV powerline has been laid in record time.

This new infrastructure has significantly boosted power availability for both the mine and surrounding communities.

It is expected to support increased production and improved living standards.

Employment opportunities in the region are also on the rise.

A newly-minted US$60 million chrome smelting plant in Mashava has created over 230 direct jobs for locals.

The plant is part of a broader strategy to ensure the benefits of mineral wealth are shared with the community.

This came out yesterday during the Masvingo provincial media tour led by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right) chats with Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira during a tour of Zimbabwe Zhongxin Smelting Company Ltd(ZZSC) site in Mashava yesterday. Picture: Charles Muchakagara

He was accompanied by Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira.

Dr Muswere said the mines were a game-changer, not only in terms of employment creation, but also value addition.

"The value chains in terms of chrome ore, which comes from Lalapanzi, Shurugwi, (and) Mashava, is part of the direct economic empowerment programme where most of the mining claims are owned by Zimbabweans," he said.

"A number of clinics have been built utilising devolution funds, which speaks to the decentralisation of resources under the leadership of President E.D. Mnangagwa."

Masvingo Province is also home to a US$14,5 million mini-hydropower plant located at Lake Mutirikwi.

The facility generates 5 megawatts and supports various initiatives, including irrigation, tourism, and fisheries.

It serves as a critical resource for local farmers and businesses.

Devolution funds are playing a crucial role in facilitating the construction of health facilities throughout the province.

Notable projects include NatPharm Clinic, Runyararo West Clinic, and the Great Zimbabwe University Medical School.

The developments underscore the Second Republic's commitment to improving healthcare access in the region.

Dr Muswere said the Mutirikwi hydro power station embodies a whole-of-Government approach to development.

It is not only an energy source, but also part of an integrated plan that includes fisheries, tourism, and hospitality services.

This strategy aims to create downstream benefits, supporting thousands of farmers through irrigation and other agricultural activities.

Dr Muswere pointed out that the damming infrastructure in Masvingo is essential for the province's agricultural success.

With its extensive network of dams, the region is well-positioned to ensure food and nutrition security, he observed.

More dams are under construction, further bolstering these efforts.

"So the damming infrastructure in Masvingo Province, which is the most dammed province in terms of our geography as a country, will continue to employ a number of irrigation employees, also a number of irrigation works across all this damming infrastructure, with a total population in Zimbabwe of around 10 600," said Dr Muswere.

Minister Chadzamira expressed pride in the achievements of the Second Republic's policies in Masvingo.

Among the companies contributing to this growth is Zhongxin Smelting, a beneficiation value addition enterprise.

The company plays a vital role in enhancing the local economy and contributing to the national Gross Domestic Product.

It also empowers youth, women, and war veterans by providing them with economic opportunities, said Minister Chadzamira.

"Those who are mining (locals), are also benefitting through selling their products to this mine.

"So as a province, we are very happy with the coming in of this smelting company," he said.

Bikita Minerals public relations officer, Mr Collins Nikisi, said the mine has completed the setup of a 112km power line and transmission infrastructure. The development brings a dedicated 90MW of power to Bikita and allows for surplus power to be fed into the national grid.

Bikita Minerals has also invested over US$1 million to establish a modern clinic for the local community, offering specialist services in areas such as X-rays, optometry, and cardiovascular testing.

Zimbabwe Zhongxin Smelting Company official, Mr Paul Machongoni, said the firm employs more than 230 locals and has a capacity to process 1 500 tonnes of ore per month.

The company relies on raw materials sourced from the local community, reinforcing the connection between mining operations and community livelihoods.

This approach ensures that the benefits of mineral wealth are felt throughout the province, paving the way for a brighter future for Masvingo.