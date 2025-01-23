Zimbabwe: Zim Author Advocates Digital Nomadism

Spain — based Zimbabwean writer Alice Vye Henningway has urged the literacy fraternity to embrace the digital nomad lifestyle to survive in the sector and tap into the international market.

Born in Chiredzi in 1972, Henningway has published several books inspired by true events. In an interview with The Herald Arts, she highlighted the unique challenges facing Zimbabwe's literary scene, which, despite its rich oral tradition and storytelling wisdom, struggles with limited resources and infrastructure.

"Like a young seedling reaching for sunlight, it strives against limited resources and infrastructure. Yet within these constraints lies opportunity," she said.

To thrive in foreign markets, Henningway emphasised that Zimbabwean writers must become digital nomads, utilising online platforms while preserving the authentic essence of their stories. She believes that nurturing relationships with international literary agents, participating in global book fairs, and leveraging social media can help local writers share their narratives worldwide.

"The global literary landscape unfolds like a vast savanna, with established ecosystems in both Western and Eastern territories. In the West, robust publishing houses stand like ancient baobabs, supporting diverse literary fruits."

Henningway said that the East, particularly China and India, is experiencing rapid growth, with their literary gardens flourishing with both traditional and modern narratives. "My roots stretch deep into Zimbabwean soil, where my early education began through correspondence studies, a necessity born of our remote life in the Save Valley Conservancy," she explained. Her formative years, surrounded by nature, greatly influenced her storytelling voice. When she transitioned to boarding school, her leadership qualities flourished; she was appointed head girl and sports captain.

"Writing transcends mere profession for me; it is the sacred bridge between worlds," she said, reflecting her connection to her homeland. The 52-year old, author said her professional writing journey began in 2020 with her debut novel, 'Nyika I Love You', marking the start of her storytelling aspirations. The book has garnered international attention and caught the eye of some of the Hollywood producers. "Like the meeting of dawn and dusk, it explores the delicate interplay between relationships and identity," she said.

Currently, Henningway is preparing a second series of 'Nyika I Love You' for Folio Books in Harare to reconnect with her Zimbabwean roots. She hopes to plant seeds of understanding and empathy in readers' hearts through her narratives. In addition, she is working on a new book titled, 'The Clowns of Solitaire', set for release in December.

"Apart from the book project, I am also launching a fundraiser for classroom construction at Takunda Secondary School, located in the Save Valley Conservancy. This school serves 364 students but faces overcrowded classrooms, and the new project aims to address this issue."

"The construction of a new block with two classrooms aims to alleviate this situation," she concluded.