Zimbabwe: Huge Turnout Expected At KCD Mohadi Sports Tourney

Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, will this weekend host the KCD Mohadi soccer and netball tournament finals where over 7 000 youths from across the province are expected to be in attendance.

Twelve soccer teams and netball teams will converge at the Rainbow Province's premier venue, representing 12 constituencies, to take part in the two-day event set for Saturday and Sunday.

Knock-out stages: third place play-offs will be played on Saturday, while the final matches will be on Sunday with Vice President Kembo Mohadi expected to be the guest of honour.

A brainchild of the Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial Youth League, the tournament celebrates the "revolutionary Vice President Mohadi, who has dedicated his life to the sovereignty of his country.

Matabeleland South Youth League chairperson Moses Langa told Zimpapers Sports Hub that preparations are going accordingly with teams and over 7 000 youths expected.

"The preparations are going very well . . . all is in order, and on Sunday the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) of the Youth League had a meeting concerning the tournament. This was to help ascertain the mobilisation aspect per district from each constituency that will attend, as we expect to have about 7 000 youths in attendance.

"All teams are expected to start camping from Wednesday (today) so that they can train in Gwanda and familiarise with the pitches. The constituency teams do not solely focus on the wards that won, but they will select teams as we want to give a platform to the talented across every constituency," said Langa.

He said the event will help expose the talented players.

"We have sourced prizes for the winners, and we have also invited big teams from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) so that they can come and scout for players in football, and this also applies to netball.

"The event is not only about sport, but we have invited universities to also come and exhibit since we have the March and August intakes coming up. Part of the attendees are youths who might see the opportunities to further their careers," he said.

Langa said they want to make sure that the event is a resounding success and help in moulding future leaders.

"We also have invited Government institutions like Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services, the Minis-try of Health and Child Care, the National Aids Council, and the Youth Ministry as we move to shape Matabeleland South for a better future for all.

"We want a province that accommodates everyone in corporate governance and in any aspect of leadership in the country. We also have speakers that will give out motivational speeches to the players and everyone in attendance," said Langa.