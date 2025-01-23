Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Mob Justice Murder

22 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A MAN from Budiriro, Harare, Admire Ngoshi (38) appeared before magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova yesterday facing murder charges related to a mob justice incident that resulted in the death of a man involved in a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred at 3am on January 10 in Budiriro.

The informant was awakened by a commotion coming from the main house.

Recognising the voice of his sister, Tinevimbo Garanewako, calling for help, he rushed to her aid. Upon entering her bedroom, the informant allegedly found the now deceased strangling Garanewako.

When the now deceased noticed the informant, he fled through the window, prompting the informant to chase him for approximately 75 metres while shouting for assistance. After catching up with the now deceased, the informant restrained him.

The now deceased claimed Garanewako was his girlfriend and expressed confusion over her call for help. At this moment, Ngoshi, along with accomplices identified only as Sean, Munyaradzi, and a mob of around 50 people, reportedly began assaulting the now deceased.

Ngoshi has been granted US$50 bail and is scheduled to return to court on February 26.

