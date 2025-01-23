Zimbabwe: Gidiza Back At Dynamos

Twenty six years after he starred for them in the CAF Champions League, Dynamos have tracked down Ronald "Gidiza" Sibanda.

Sibanda, one of the finest midfielders of his generation, has bounced back at the Harare giants as team manager.

He will be part of coach Lloyd Chigowe's backroom staff.

Sibanda's appointment was one of two key moves announced by Dynamos yesterday.

He is replacing Harry Lusengo, who has been leading the orchestra for the past two years.

Sibanda comes along with former Harare City coach Mark Mathe, who has been named Chigowe's assistant.

Mathe has replaced Joel Luphahla, who is now leading Premiership champions Simba Bhora.

Dynamos confirmed the appointments in a statement yesterday.

"Dynamos Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of our former midfielder Ronald "Gidiza" Sibanda as the Glamour Boys' new team manager for the 2025 season.

"As an accomplished former professional footballer with a wealth of experience, the club believes Gidiza's appointment will help shore up our technical team. Gidiza has over 50 international caps with the Warriors and was part of Zimbabwe's history-making squad that qualified for the 2004 and 2006 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

"Despite playing for the Glamour Boys between 1998 and 1999, the 48-year-old also featured for Zimbabwe Saints, AmaZulu, and Njube Sundowns during an illustrious career.

"He is regarded as one of Zimbabwe's best midfielders of all time and commands a lot of respect for the service he gave to the local game," read the statement.

"Previously, Gidiza held a key position and was a valuable asset in the Glamour Boys set-up. In the same breath, the head coach, Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe, has roped in Mark Mathe to be his first assistant coach.

"It is the club's ambition to see the Glamour Boys challenge for every title we compete for and have faith in Mathe's experience, which will help us achieve our goals.

"The 49-year-old has valuable expertise, having previously coached Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs, Highlanders, Harare City, CAPS United, and Golden Eagles.

"Mathe recently left the Mozambican side UD Songo FC, where he was serving in a similar capacity."

Dynamos, recently rocked by an exodus of key players, are working hard to get valuable individuals who could help them in their rebuilding exercise after seeing a lot of their players leaving the giants this transfer period.

Luphahla has taken with him key players like Donald Mudadi and analyst Ashley Ndebele and has also joined him at Simba Bhora.