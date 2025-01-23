Zimbabwe: Boost for Schools Feeding Programme

In a commendable effort to combat child malnutrition and alleviate poverty among schoolchildren, Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the school feeding programme, earmarking over 27 000 tonnes of essential food supplies for the year.

This initiative not only aims to provide nutritious meals but also serves as a beacon of hope for communities, ensuring that no child goes hungry and that education remains a priority.

Primary and Secondary Education director of communications and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro, passionately urged schools to continue their feeding initiatives.

"Schools that have existing supplies must keep the programme while we work diligently to ensure that grain is delivered on time," he said.

His appeal is grounded in the belief that every child deserves a nutritious meal to fuel their potential.

The Government encourages schools to embrace home-grown feeding programmes, fostering self-sufficiency and community involvement.

"By cultivating their own gardens and involving parents and community members, schools can create a sustainable model that not only feeds our children but also strengthens community bonds," Mr Ndoro stated. This proactive approach empowers schools to complement Government efforts, ensuring that students receive a hot meal each day.

Amidst these efforts, many schools still possess last year's food stocks Mr Ndoro urged them to utilise these resources wisely.

"Collaboration between schools and parents is crucial. Even as we await new supplies, we must work together to ensure our children do not go without. The message is clear, community engagement is vital for the success of this programme,"Mr Ndoro noted.

The Government is committed to providing essential non-perishable items, such as salt, cooking oil, beans, and grain, to support schools in their feeding initiatives. Mr Ndoro noted that with the involvement of parents and community members, people can create an environment where no child goes hungry adding that this programme is not just about food but it's about fostering a sense of belonging and security for the children.

The impact of the school feeding programme has been profound, significantly reducing absenteeism and increasing enrolment rates.

The programme's success relies on voluntary contributions from parents, with many schools requesting a nominal fee of US$1 per month.

Mr Ndoro reassured that while contributions are encouraged, they should never be mandatory.

"We want parents to support this initiative willingly, understanding its importance for our children's futures,"he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary general Mr Munyaradzi Majoni said the programme is critical in ending hunger in schools.

"This initiative is a monumental step forward. It is critical that we expand the programme to all public schools, ensuring that even the most vulnerable children have access to nutritious meals,"he said.

The school feeding programme stands as a testament to the Government's commitment to nurturing the next generation.

By fostering collaboration between schools, parents, and communities, this initiative not only nourishes the body but also nourishes the spirit of hope and resilience among Zimbabwe's youth.