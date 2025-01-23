Zimbabwe: Moyo Appointed Mmcz GM

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has appointed Dr Nomusa Jane Moyo as its new substantive general manager, effective immediately.

MMCZ chairman Mr Jemister Chininga expressed confidence in Dr Moyo's leadership, highlighting her extensive experience having served as the acting general manager since July 2023 and has a cumulative experience in the role spanning four years.

MMCZ acts as Zimbabwe's exclusive agent for the marketing and sale of all minerals, except gold and silver, and plays a vital role in developing new markets for local minerals.

Mr Chininga noted Dr Moyo's leadership in maximising returns and effectively marketing mineral resources.

Dr Moyo brings 24 years of public entities experience, including eight years at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and one year at the Grain Marketing Board.

She has been with MMCZ since December 2009. In her new role, Dr Moyo will lead MMCZ's strategic direction, drive growth, and manage day-to-day operations while fostering relationships with stakeholders and industry partners.

Under her guidance in 2024, MMCZ recorded a 21 percent increase in mineral sales, rising to 3,9 million tonnes.