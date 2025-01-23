Africa: 'Africa Can Drive Industrialisation, Expand Energy Access'

African countries have been urged to collaborate strategically, improve infrastructure, partner with global energy and mining leaders, and invest in human capital to tap into the potential of the continent's vital energy minerals.

With a vast untapped mineral resource base, Africa has substantial opportunities for a clean energy transition that can enhance local industries by processing essential energy metals and minerals into higher-value products, in the process promoting industrialisation and improving energy access.

Focusing on beneficiation, an aspect Zimbabwe's mining sector is seized with and attracting investment in the energy minerals sector can bolster the resilience of African economies and reduce dependence on raw exports.

For example, the global battery manufacturing industry is projected to generate over 10 million jobs by 2030, with significant growth expected in regions that invest in local battery and electric vehicle component production.

By capturing even a small share of this market, Africa could create 500 000 to one million jobs, lowering unemployment and keeping skilled labour in the region.

In his paper published last week ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said vast critical energy mineral reserves offer transformative opportunities, particularly in the context of the global energy transition.

The meeting started on Monday and will run till Friday under the theme, "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age".

Prof Ncube's paper is titled, "How critical energy minerals could be Africa's catalyst for sustainable development."

He is leading the Zimbabwean delegation and is also the chairman of the Committee of African Finance Ministers.

He said Africa, Zimbabwe included, holds meaningful shares of the worldwide reserves of copper and other critical energy minerals, which presents an opportunity for the continent to gear sustainable development initiatives and projects.

He is of the view that to unlock the value of its critical energy minerals, African countries should adopt a comprehensive and strategic approach that emphasises regional collaboration, infrastructure development, partnerships with global energy and mining leaders, and investment in human capital.

By realigning their mining industries towards sustainable development and enhancing their roles in regional value-addition hubs, African economies can actively engage in the energy transition and achieve growth that improves incomes and living standards.

"By envisioning the regearing of its mining industries towards sustainable development and practices, and positioning - expanding - their role within regional beneficiation hubs of manufacture and value-add, African economies can fulsomely participate in the energy transition and grow at a rate commensurate with that needed to uplift incomes and living standards of people."

Prof Ncube said Africa was at a crucial juncture, therefore by strategically managing its abundant energy mineral resources, the continent could stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and secure a prosperous future for its citizens.

"Minerals such as bauxite, chromium, cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel are vital for producing batteries, fuel cells and other components used in renewable energy systems, technologies and electric vehicles.

"As the world shifts towards clean energy solutions, the demand for these resources is projected to increase exponentially. For example, BHP Billiton projects that by 2050 there will have been a 70 percent increase in global copper demand compared to 2020."

Prof Ncube stressed that Africa is a major holder of the world's future energy mineral reserves. Platinum group metals from South Africa and Zimbabwe are vital for green hydrogen and the decarbonisation of heavy transport, heating, and industry.

Chromium, also sourced from Zimbabwe and South Africa is essential for concentrated solar power, geothermal, nuclear, hydropower, and wind technologies.

Further to that, cobalt and manganese are critical for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as for concentrated solar power, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy systems.

Graphite and lithium are also crucial for green technology and energy systems, with mines in Namibia, Mali, and Tanzania supplying significant portions of global demand.

Additionally, Guinea is the world's leading bauxite producer, the primary raw material for aluminium, which is essential for various production processes and secondary industries.

Prof Ncube said however, despite its wealth of resources, Africa had struggled with development due to a legacy of colonialism and post-colonial underinvestment.

Most African economies are classified as low-to-middle income and face complex challenges, including structural inequities, energy shortages, and high unemployment.

"One manifestation in the mining sector is limited value-add beneficiation - the treatment of raw material (such as iron ore) to improve physical or chemical properties, especially in preparation for smelting. By developing local industries to process critical energy metals and minerals into higher-value products, Africa can drive industrialisation and expand its own energy access."

Prof Ncube said prioritising beneficiation and attracting investment into the energy minerals sector can enhance the resilience of many African economies, and reduce their dependence on raw exports.

"An example is the global battery manufacturing industry, which is projected to employ more than 10 million people by 2030, with significant economic growth expected in regions that invest in local battery and electric-vehicle component manufacturing.

In Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has always stressed that beneficiation was an important ingredient to the build-up of sound infrastructure and energy supply, which are the pillars to sustainable industrialisation and economic development.

He urges Zimbabweans to innovate and think beyond the present to emerge as trailblazers in the mining and manufacturing sectors riding on our expansive mineral resource base.

Mining is a crucial contributor to Zimbabwe's economy, and in recent years, the sector has responded positively to pro-investment measures implemented by the Government.

The revival of old mines and the establishment of new investments in the minerals sub-sector under President Mnangagwa's administration have resulted in the creation of more job opportunities for locals.

Transitioning from raw material exports to domestic processing could increase electricity demand by up to 30 percent, necessitating investments in clean energy generation and grid expansion.