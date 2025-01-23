Zimbabwe: Enough Resources in Place for Good Harvest

In a summer season marked by unprecedented agricultural initiatives, the Government has mobilised extensive resources to ensure the success of the agricultural season.

With nearly 1,8 million hectares of maize and over 800 000 hectares of traditional grains planted, this season signifies a remarkable increase in planting and a hoped-for set of record harvests.

In its weekly report, Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services director, Mr Leonard Munamati, said the country had mobilised resources that will lead to the success of the season.

"Our commitment to agricultural development is unwavering. This season, we have not only prepared the land but also ensured that our farmers have access to the necessary resources and support," he said.

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe had mobilised ZiG852,97 million and US$163,12 million to support these efforts, showcasing strong financial backing for the agricultural sector.

As irrigation became increasingly vital, the Government had allocated 120 000 hectares of irrigated land for maize, alongside 20 000 hectares each for soyabeans and sugar beans under summer irrigation.

"Last year, we had only 75 000 hectares under irrigation. This year's increase is a testament to our dedication to providing sustainable water solutions for our farmers," Mr Munamati said.

In terms of equipment, the availability of 15 308 tractors, 9 230 disc harrows, and 11 212 ploughs ensured that farmers can till an impressive 1 156 000 hectares.

"We believe that equipping our farmers with the right tools is crucial for enhancing productivity."

However, he acknowledged the challenges in seed availability, particularly for groundnuts, soybeans, and sunflowers, which might require imports to meet demand.

Fertiliser availability remained a cornerstone of agricultural success, with the seasonal requirement at 780 000 tonnes.

"Timely access to fertilisers is essential for maximising yields. We are working diligently to ensure that farmers receive what they need when they need it."

The Government is also proactive in addressing pest management.

Reports of African armyworm outbreaks in Mashonaland East and Central had prompted immediate action. The department provided the necessary chemicals and sprayers to combat the pests.

Training played a pivotal role in making sure farmers were using the best methods and so far more than 2,5 million farmers had been trained, with plans to establish 35 000 farmer field schools across villages.

"Education is key. By empowering our farmers with knowledge, we enable them to make informed decisions that will lead to improved productivity," Mr Munamati said.

As part of a comprehensive approach, the Government activated a monitoring and evaluation unit to oversee agricultural production.

"We are committed to ensuring that our policies are implemented effectively. A 'whole of Government' and 'whole of sector' approach is required for the smooth execution of our summer plan," he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Munamati shared plans for issuing secure, tradeable land tenure documents to A1, A2, and 99-year leaseholders this year.

"This new land policy will enhance access to finance and promote joint ventures, ultimately driving agricultural production forward."

Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape was poised for transformation, fuelled by strategic initiatives and unwavering support from the Government. With these concerted efforts, Zimbabwe was on the path to an agricultural resurgence that promises to nourish both the land and its people.