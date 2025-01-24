Uganda: Museveni Orders Probe Into Malongo Forest Land Grabbing Scandal

The directive follows reports that politicians and other influential individuals fraudulently obtained titles on land originally intended for evicted community members.

President has ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal acquisition of land titles on the Malongo and Kityerera Forest Reserves in Mayuge District.

While addressing journalists at the Kityerera Presidential Demonstration Farm, Museveni responded to a question from journalist Morgan Mwesigwa, who raised concerns about rampant land grabbing in the area.

The President immediately tasked State House operative Suzan Kasingye, a lawyer and police officer, with leading the investigation.

"I have received good information from this journalist. You see that lady [Kasingye]; she is a lawyer and policewoman. She is very dangerous. I know she will handle this," Museveni said, instructing the journalist to provide all relevant information to Kasingye.

The scandal traces back to a 2011 directive by President Museveni instructing the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to degazette 30,000 hectares of forest reserve land in Malongo and Kityerera sub-counties.

The directive aimed to return the land to community members from 48 villages who had previously been evicted.

Ms Suzan Kasingye will lead the probe However, the process was reportedly hijacked, with local leaders, district land boards, and well-connected government officials allegedly colluding to secure land titles for themselves.

Museveni expressed dismay over the situation and vowed to revoke the fraudulent titles. "It is good that you have told me. We shall cancel all those land titles and arrest those land grabbers," he declared.

Despite the President's strong stance, some residents are skeptical about the directive's implementation.

One local, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, "The majority of the people who shared the land are entrenched in government, so we doubt the President's directive will be fully implemented."

The controversy has drawn widespread criticism in Mayuge and the wider Busoga region, with many accusing local leaders of exploiting the directive for personal gain.

By appointing Suzan Kasingye to lead the probe, the President aims to hold the culprits accountable and restore the integrity of land distribution in the Malongo and Kityerera areas.

As investigations begin, the affected communities remain hopeful that justice will prevail and the land will finally be returned to its rightful owners.