Tunisia: WFP Launches Salla Salla - a TV Series Driving Behavioral Change, Healthier Lives and Stronger Communities in Tunisia

TUNIS- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the European Union and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), announces the launch of Salla Salla, a family-focused series that premiered on January 20 on the Tunisian National TV Channel Al Watania 1 and 2. This unique initiative exemplifies WFP's commitment to strengthening national capacity and empowering communities through innovative approaches like Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC). Developed within the framework of the Sustainable Development in Agriculture and Artisanal Fishing (ADAPT) programme, Salla Salla supports Tunisia's transition to healthier, more sustainable food systems while fostering positive behaviours across generations. The project aligns closely with WFP's school feeding programme, aiming to improve nutrition, reduce food waste, and cultivate resilient communities.

Empowering Families Through Entertainment

At its heart, Salla Salla tells a humorous yet heartfelt story about the transformative power of food and family. The series follows Karim, a father and restaurant owner, whose chaotic family faces modern challenges. Guided by Malek, a social media influencer and nutrition advocate, the family embarks on a journey of change--revitalizing their restaurant, relationships and lifestyle.

The title Salla Salla (سلö سلö), a Tunisian Arabic phrase meaning "slowly, slowly," is commonly said while cooking to refer to simmering--taking time and care to ensure the best cooking results. This cultural nuance perfectly reflects the show's message of fostering positive changes and stronger family bonds, which require time and patience.

"This series is an example of how entertainment can inspire real-world change," said Philippe Royan, WFP Head of Programme in Tunisia. "Salla Salla reflects WFP's mission of changing lives by addressing critical issues like food waste, malnutrition, and the need for collective action to create healthier, more sustainable communities."

Changing Lives Through Behaviour Change

WFP's SBCC strategy underpins Salla Salla, making it more than a TV series--it's a tool for social transformation. Through its engaging narrative, the series aims to:

Promote Healthier Eating Habits: by encouraging families to adopt balanced diets and reduce reliance on processed foods and sugary beverages.

Reduce Food Waste by raising awareness about bread waste and promoting responsible consumption in schools and homes.

Strengthen Family Bonds by advocating for shared family meals, fostering connection and communication around the dinner table.

This initiative builds on WFP's school feeding programme, which already provides essential nutrition to children while fostering healthier food environments at home and in the classroom. By connecting entertainment with these critical goals, Salla Salla highlights the importance of integrated, community-focused solutions to combat malnutrition and promote sustainability.

"This is more than just a TV show--it's a movement to inspire a healthier Tunisia, where families are empowered to make better choices and build stronger futures together," added Royan.

Partnerships Driving Impact

The production of Salla Salla was made possible through strong partnerships, funded by the European Union and implemented by AICS alongside WFP. The series is an integral part of WFP's capacity-strengthening efforts in Tunisia, equipping communities with the tools and knowledge to drive lasting change.

Follow the launch of Salla Salla on social media: https://www.facebook.com/SallaSalla.tv