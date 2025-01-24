South Africa: January Rate Cut Likely As South Africa Inflation Slows

23 January 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

 

  • South Africa's inflation rose to 3% in December 2024 from 2.9% in November
  • The slower-than-anticipated increase strengthens expectations of a 25 basis-point interest rate cut
  • The central bank has already reduced the key repo rate by 50 basis points since September

South Africa's inflation rose to 3% in December 2024 from 2.9% in November, falling short of the 3.2% expected by economists, according to Statistics South Africa. The slower-than-anticipated increase strengthens expectations of a 25 basis-point interest rate cut at the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy meeting on January 30.

The central bank has already reduced the key repo rate by 50 basis points since September as inflation remained near the lower end of its 3%-6% target range. The rand gained nearly 3% against the dollar last week, supported by optimism over economic growth and potential monetary easing.

Housing costs and miscellaneous goods and services were the main contributors to inflation, rising by 4.4% and 6.6%, respectively. Stats SA announced revisions to inflation calculation methods, including updates to the consumer price index basket and weightings, effective in the next release.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

While South Africa's inflation remains subdued, global inflation risks could limit the Reserve Bank's rate-cutting cycle. Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned that inflationary pressures from international policies, including those of the U.S., could disrupt monetary easing efforts. Economists at Bloomberg and Capital Economics expect a short-lived rate-cut cycle, likely pausing after a 25 basis-point cut in January. Forward rate agreements are pricing in a 42% chance of a rate cut this month. Inflation revisions and methodology updates by Stats SA may also influence future inflation trends, with new classifications and weightings providing a more accurate reflection of price dynamics in 2025 and beyond. The central bank's focus on anchoring inflation expectations near the midpoint of its target range will remain critical for monetary policy decisions.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.