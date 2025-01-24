Liberia: Electrical Fault Sparks Fire Scare in Capitol Building Rotunda

Monrovia — Firefighters on Thursday successfully prevented what could have been the third fire outbreak at the Capitol Building after detecting smoke in the rotunda of the historic structure.

The Liberia National Fire Service attributed the incident to an electrical fault caused by a water-soaked breaker in the rotunda, which began to spark. Officials said the situation was brought under control before it escalated into a full-blown fire.

This marks the third fire-related incident at the Capitol Building in recent months. In December, a major fire engulfed the joint chamber, causing extensive damage to the facility. Following that incident, the Liberia National Police (LNP) launched an investigation and subsequently established that the fire was an arson attack.

The December fire led to multiple arrests, and police have forwarded several individuals to court in connection with the incident. The investigation also identified lawmakers as "persons of interest" in the arson attack.

In a recent communication to the House of Representatives, the LNP summoned several lawmakers for questioning regarding the ongoing investigation. Among those invited are House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Rep. Marvin Cole (District #3, Bong), Rep. Jacob Debee (District #3, Grand Gedeh), Rep. Priscilla Cooper (District #5, Montserrado), Rep. Frank Saah Foko (District #9, Montserrado), Rep. Abu Bana Kamara (District #15, Montserrado), and Rep. Dixon Seboe (District #16, Montserrado).

The repeated fire incidents at the Capitol Building have raised concerns about safety measures and security within one of Liberia's most important institutions. While the electrical fault in the latest incident was contained, the recurrence of such threats has drawn attention to the need for a comprehensive review of the building's electrical and safety systems.

The public awaits further updates as the investigation into the December fire continues, and lawmakers prepare to respond to the police's invitation for questioning.