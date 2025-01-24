Angola: Parliament Continues to Investigate Misuse of Resources By MPs

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, on Wednesday recommended the 9th Specialized Working Committee (CTE) to continue investigating possible cases of misuse of the resources distributed to MPs and other behaviors subject to liability.

The guidance addressed to deputies of the Committee on Mandates, Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum is also extended to parliamentary administration, to better monitor the use by deputies of the resources allocated to them to carry out their functions.

The parliamentary leader was speaking during the first ordinary meeting of the current year that approved the definitive loss of the mandate of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA)'s MP Alberto José Catenda for violating the institution's regulatory standards.

In a resolution approved with 192 votes in favour and two abstentions, the deputy from the largest opposition party lost his mandate, following a disciplinary process in which he was accused of illegally renting the vehicle assigned to him by the National Assembly for protocol services and support for his residence.

Carolina Cerqueira stressed that, as a form of general and special prevention of situations that violate public morals, ethics and parliamentary dignity, MPs must base their conduct on strict compliance with the duties set out in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, in Statute of the Deputy and the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum.

She explained that the Parlament is a sovereign body and should serve as an example and reference for the society with regard to dignifying what is also called "House of Laws".

The Parliament Speaker warned that any MP, regardless of the party they belong to, who commit acts that violate parliamentary ethics and decorum, will be held responsible and exemplarily punished.

"We are a sovereign body, we must serve as an example, a reference for society and always dignify the National Assembly", reinforced Carolina Cerqueira.

Regarding the renewal of Alberto José Catenda's mandate, Carolina Cerqueira said that she hoped this would be the first and last case, "because we will not have any consideration for deputies who violate the duties linked to the dignity of the parliamentary function, as well as the rules of the National Assembly, regardless of the political party they belong to".

The decision on the disciplinary process for deputy Alberto José Catenda, which determined the loss of his mandate, was approved almost unanimously by the deputies present with a total of 192 votes in favour, none against and two abstentions.

