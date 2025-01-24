Ethiopia: Senior Leaders of Tigray Forces Call for Dissolution of Interim Admin, Alleging 'Weaknesses' and 'External Influence'

Senior leaders of the Tigray Forces have announced their decision to dissolve and restructure the region's interim administration, describing it as "weakened" and "failing to meet its responsibilities."

In a statement issued on 23 January, 2025, after days of meetings in Mekelle, the leaders accused the Tigray Interim Administration, established under the Pretoria Agreement, of being influenced by "external forces." They claimed the administration had become "a tool for others," alleging that some of its leadership had "committed treason, abandoned public interests, and acted beyond their assigned mission."

The Tigray Interim Administration, led by Getachew Reda, has not yet responded to the accusations or the call for leadership changes.

The announcement comes amid a rift within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), between the faction led by veteran leader Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Tigray Interim Administration President Getachew Reda.

This internal split, which arose following the TPLF's 14th Congress, previously led to Debretsion's group removing Getachew and others from their roles, while the interim administration under Getachew repeatedly accused Debretsion's faction of attempting to "destabilize" the region through a "coup d'état."

In their statement, the leaders of the Tigray Forces criticized the interim administration for "hindering proper work execution." They also condemned the administration's efforts to extend its term, calling for leadership changes to address its "weaknesses" and realign its mission.

The leaders referenced the TPLF's 14th Congress, held in August 2024, as a guiding framework for their decisions. They emphasized the need to strengthen the interim administration through new leadership while adhering to the congress's resolutions.