Angola: Oil Spill Affects Cacongo Coast

23 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, small oil slicks were recorded on the coast of the municipality of Cacongo, in Cabinda province, following an alleged rupture of an oil pipeline.

The information was disclosed to the press on Thursday by the Deputy Coordinator of the Technical Group of the Provincial Civil Protection Commission, José Natal, adding that the spill was detected on the beaches of Fútila, Malongo, Malembo, Chinfuca and Zenga.

He explained that technicians from the Provincial Civil Protection Commission and other related institutions are working to determine the causes and origin of the spill, after advising the communities living along the coast to avoid bathing and fishing while the investigation and cleanup work takes place.

The last oil spill recorded off the coast of Cabinda province was in 2020, with the epicenter in the village of Kifuma, in the municipality of Soyo, in the province of Zaire. ING/JFC/JL/DAN/AMP

