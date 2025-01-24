Egypt Achieves WHO Regional Target for Hepatitis B Control

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced that the country has met the regional target for hepatitis B control set by the WHO's Regional Committee during its 56th session, as per a Cabinet statement on Thursday 23/1/2025.

He made these remarks following a review and verification by the WHO Regional Committee, which assessed Egypt's efforts to combat hepatitis B and C, as well as the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis.

WHO issued a certification acknowledging Egypt's success in reducing hepatitis B prevalence to less than one per cent among children aged five and older, according to the statement.

The coverage rate for the third dose of the hepatitis B vaccine remained at 90.8 per cent or higher for over a decade, while the birth dose coverage rate also exceeded 90.8 per cent for five consecutive years.

The minister emphasised that this success demonstrates the government's unwavering commitment and the unlimited support of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the healthcare system, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that achieving this critical milestone places Egypt on the right path toward eliminating viral hepatitis B through continued commitment and investment in public health, the statement added.