Zimbabwe: Chinese National Caught Pointing Gun At Unpaid Worker Says He Felt Threatened

ANOTHER Chinese national has been caught on the wrong side of the law after being filmed pointing his gun at an unpaid worker who was demanding dues owed to him.

The Chinese national, identified as Liu Haifeng of Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments, is the latest to be recorded exhibiting abusive behaviour on locals.

According to Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments, Haifeng did not intend to harm the worker, identified as Kholwani Dube.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Dube can be seen seated in an excavator shouting that he wants monies owed to him while Haifeng holds a gun a few metres from the vehicle.

Another video shows three Chinese nationals later holding down Dube and tying his hands and legs in what is locally referred to as mbira dzakondo.

The video, shot on January 21, was recorded at Bijou Farm in Gweru.

"Dube, an excavator operator at Bijou Farm in Gweru, was observed repeatedly disregarding instructions from his supervisors on a construction site," read a press statement released by Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments.

"It was reported that Dube took keys to excavator No. 28 from the dam construction site and drove the vehicle towards supervisors Hu and Chen, exhibiting behaviour that posed a serious threat.

"Dube even attempted to run over the manager Haifeng with the excavator all this while putting other employees and assets at risk.

"Haifeng fired a warning shot into the sky, taking into account all firearm handling and safety procedures and without harming anyone.

"Dube then suddenly attacked Haifeng. Haifeng defended himself out of instinct, grabbing the driver by the collar. The two were embroiled in a fistfight in which five other employees broke up. It was during the fistfight that Dube stabbed and seriously injured Haifeng on his left leg."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is yet to comment on the matter which follows numerous other acts of abuse on locals by the Chinese.

Section 27(b) of the Firearms Act criminalises pointing a firearm at any person or its discharge in public. The crime carries a two-year jail sentence, fine or both.

Last year July, two Chinese nationals were deported after being recorded torturing a local whom they accused of stealing fuel.

The two hung him on an excavator as other workers looked on.

Added Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments: "Our company is a law-abiding citizen and remains committed to best labour and business practices which employ legal conflict resolution strategies.

"We are also committed to being a part of building Zimbabwe brick upon brick in the productive sectors and creating employment for thousands of Zimbabweans."

Zimbabwe's exclusion from the international community, its worsening relationship with the West and an opaque Look East Policy have seen an influx of Chinese nationals who have taken up space in its mining sector mainly.

Cases of abuse are rampant with accusations of land degradation being swept under the carpet.