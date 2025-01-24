Uganda: Museveni Offers Mubende Community a Free Health Camp Ahead of Liberation Day Celebrations

The initiative aims to provide free medical services to residents while addressing the increasing prevalence of eye conditions in the region.

In preparation for Uganda's 39th Liberation Day celebrations, President Museveni's office has organized a three-day health camp in Mubende District, targeting the treatment of eye-related diseases.

The initiative aims to provide free medical services to residents while addressing the increasing prevalence of eye conditions in the region.

Shaban Ssentongo, the herald for the Chancery Presidential Awards, emphasized the importance of the initiative, encouraging widespread participation.

"We are here in Mubende District to conduct a three-day health camp for eye-related diseases, and I want to inform all people to tell their friends that we are providing free services," said Ssentongo.

He assured the public that those needing further medical attention would be documented for follow-up care.

Medics at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, where the camp is being held, have reported an alarming rise in eye defect cases, with approximately 500 patients seeking care monthly.

Dr. Stevens Kamale, an eye specialist at the hospital, shed light on the situation.

"Given our catchment area, people come from different regions, and we are committed to handling them," he said.

He urged residents to avoid self-medicating with herbal remedies, which have exacerbated some cases.

"I advise them to always visit the hospital for proper treatment," Dr. Kamale cautioned.

Local leaders have lauded the President's initiative and encouraged residents to take advantage of the free services.

"I want to thank the President for this initiative to treat our people with eye problems. We are deeply grateful to him," said Hope Grania Nakazibwe, Mubende's Woman MP.

"These are some of the benefits of the Liberation Day celebrations, and our people will never forget them."

Sarah Lukomera, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner, also urged residents to report any instances of fraud, stressing that the treatment is entirely free.

"This is a free service, and we are aware that some people may try to deceive others into paying. Please report any such incidents," she said.

Residents attending the camp expressed their gratitude, sharing stories of how the initiative had changed their lives.

"I had spent three years with eye problems and couldn't read. But I have now been given glasses, and I can finally read. I will never forget this Liberation Day," said Jane Frances Namukwaya, one of the patients who received treatment.

The health camp not only underscores the government's commitment to improving public health but also serves as a meaningful gesture of service during the Liberation Day celebrations, highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare for all Ugandans.