Uganda: Police Arrest 80 Suspects in Kampala CBD Operation

In an effort to combat crime and ensure public safety, the Kampala Metropolitan Police conducted an intelligence-led operation in the Central Business District (CBD) that resulted in the arrest of 80 suspects.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with local leaders, targeted known black spots in the area.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the operation, which began at around 8am, focused on individuals who congregate in these black spots to consume narcotics before engaging in criminal activities.

"We conducted this operation to address the rising cases of criminal activities perpetrated by individuals who abuse narcotic substances and subsequently target innocent civilians," he said.

"The areas around Clock Tower, Good Shade, and Cooper Complex were specifically targeted," Onyango added.

During the operation, law enforcement officers apprehended 80 suspects who were allegedly found in possession of suspected narcotic substances.

Mr Onyango confirmed that the suspects have been charged and are currently detained at Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala, pending court proceedings.

"This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to eradicate criminal elements in the CBD and create a safer environment for everyone," Onyango added.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police continue to urge members of the public to collaborate with authorities by providing information about criminal activities in their areas.

Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the city remains safe for residents and visitors alike.