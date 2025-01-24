Uganda: Police Arrest 80 Suspects in Kampala CBD Operation

23 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the operation, which began at around 8am, focused on individuals who congregate in these black spots to consume narcotics before engaging in criminal activities.

In an effort to combat crime and ensure public safety, the Kampala Metropolitan Police conducted an intelligence-led operation in the Central Business District (CBD) that resulted in the arrest of 80 suspects.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with local leaders, targeted known black spots in the area.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the operation, which began at around 8am, focused on individuals who congregate in these black spots to consume narcotics before engaging in criminal activities.

"We conducted this operation to address the rising cases of criminal activities perpetrated by individuals who abuse narcotic substances and subsequently target innocent civilians," he said.

"The areas around Clock Tower, Good Shade, and Cooper Complex were specifically targeted," Onyango added.

During the operation, law enforcement officers apprehended 80 suspects who were allegedly found in possession of suspected narcotic substances.

Mr Onyango confirmed that the suspects have been charged and are currently detained at Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala, pending court proceedings.

"This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to eradicate criminal elements in the CBD and create a safer environment for everyone," Onyango added.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police continue to urge members of the public to collaborate with authorities by providing information about criminal activities in their areas.

Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the city remains safe for residents and visitors alike.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.