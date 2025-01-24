Uganda: MPs Demand Swift Payment of Terminal Benefits for Former UNRA and URA Staff

23 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Tracey Kansiime

Members of Parliament have criticized the Ministry of Works and Transport for its mishandling of the transition process for former employees of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and Uganda Road Fund (URF).

They expressed concerns that the affected staff have not been paid their terminal benefits and those absorbed into the Ministry are being issued short-term contracts of just 1-2 months.

Tony Awany, Vice Chairperson of the Physical Infrastructure Committee, recommended that the Ministry of Works and Transport expedite the payment process for the affected staff.

He also urged the Ministry of Finance to allocate Shs169 billion in the Ministry of Works and Transport's policy statement to cater to the terminal benefits.

"The Ministry of Works and Transport must fast-track the process involved towards the payment of the affected UNRA and URF former staff.

The Committee further recommends that the Ministry of Finance includes Shs169 billion in the ministerial policy statement for this purpose," Awany said.

MPs criticized the Ministry for failing to pay the terminal benefits before laying off the workers.

Dickson Kateshumbwa, MP for Sheema Municipality, pointed out discrepancies in the estimated terminal benefits, with the Ministry of Public Service quoting Shs196.744 billion and the Ministry of Works and Transport placing the figure at Shs169 billion.

The Budget Committee has called on the Ministry to resolve these discrepancies and ensure the former employees receive their dues without further delay.

The MPs stressed that addressing these concerns is essential to maintain trust and morale among public sector employees, particularly as the Ministry takes over key functions from UNRA and URF.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.