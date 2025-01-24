South Africa: Macpherson Welcomes PWC Probe Into R800m Oxygen Plant Tender

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the department's appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a controversial R800 million Oxygen Plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The investigation follows the IDT's admission last year that three companies were awarded the tender despite two lacking the necessary registration with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

According to the department, the independent probe is expected to be completed within eight weeks. Its primary objectives include determining whether irregularities occurred during the tender process and whether officials should be held accountable.

The concerns stem from allegations made last year about potential irregularities in awarding the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant bids. These include claims that two of the companies lacked SAHPRA registration and that one company may have submitted fraudulent documentation.

"This follows an admission by the IDT itself last year that concerns exist regarding the R800-million tender and that these concerns warrant investigation," the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

The PwC investigation will focus on several key areas, including:

Examining the tender process: Determining whether proper procedures were followed in appointing external service providers.

Identifying financial misconduct: Establishing whether officials caused the IDT to incur irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure during the tender's administration.

Evaluating legal compliance: Assessing whether IDT officials or external individuals violated laws or duties during the tendering process or subsequent contract management.

Quantifying financial losses: Determining the extent and value of financial losses incurred by the IDT in relation to the tender.

Uncovering irregularities: Identifying illegal activity or irregular conduct involving IDT officials or external service providers.

Recommending action: Proposing appropriate steps to hold responsible parties accountable where irregularities are confirmed.

"The independent investigation will determine whether irregularities occurred during the Oxygen Plant tendering process and whether further action is required against those implicated," Minister Macpherson said.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, adding that the investigation is a crucial step in improving governance and ensuring that public funds are used responsibly.

"As Minister, I cannot turn a blind eye when serious allegations arise involving close to R1 billion of public money," Macpherson stated. "This is why the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will remain focused on uncovering the truth, holding officials accountable where necessary, and ensuring the integrity of public procurement processes."

Macpherson also expressed confidence that the investigation would clear innocent individuals while holding guilty parties to account.

The minister concluded, "The independent investigation should be welcomed as a vital tool in restoring public trust and addressing any misconduct in the Oxygen Plant tendering process."