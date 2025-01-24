South Africa: Operations At Groblers Bridge Temporarily Suspended

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, on Wednesday said operations at the Groblers Bridge port of entry into Botswana are still temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall, which caused significant flooding at the various operational areas.

"We are pleased to announce that the floodwaters have now subsided, allowing for an assessment of the port infrastructure," Masiapato said.

Masiapato said a thorough inspection was conducted by experts from various engineering disciplines to determine the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.

According to Masiapato, following the assessment conducted at the port of entry, a comprehensive project plan has been developed to address the necessary repairs and ensure the port's readiness for operational resumption.

The key activities in the project plan include the repairing of identified damages to the port infrastructure. Water quality tests will also need to be conducted to ensure the environment is safe for operations.

Masiapato said water underground will need to be allowed to be completely dry in order to carry the weight of the cargo trucks that pass through the port.

"It is anticipated that the repair and restoration process will take approximately six days to complete.

"Upon completion of these activities, the Groblers Bridge port of entry will be fully operational, resuming its critical role in facilitating cross-border movement and trade between South Africa and Botswana," Masiapato said.

The BMA remains committed to ensuring the safety and functionality of all ports of entry, recognising their importance in enabling economic activity and connectivity.

Masiapato said the BMA is in continuous engagement with its counterparts in Botswana at all times on these matters and further updates will be provided as progress is made.