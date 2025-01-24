South Africa: Health Department Convenes First G20 Health Working Group Meeting

The Department of Health will convene the first virtual Group of 20 (G20) Health Working Group meeting on Friday, 24 January 2025, as part of the country's G20 Presidency activities planned for 2025.

"The objective of this meeting on health is for South Africa to present its G20 Health Working Group priorities to the Member States and other invited stakeholders to be informed about the country's priorities and also to make inputs accordingly," the department said in a statement.

The mandate of the Health Working Group is to improve global health by addressing health challenges, building resilient health systems, and promoting equitable access to health services.

This virtual meeting will focus on the theme: 'Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity, and Universal Coverage' and will include representatives from all G20 Member States, invited non-Member States and international organisations.

The health priorities identified within the broader South African G20 Presidency will form part of the deliberations on the day and include the strengthening of primary healthcare as a pathway towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response, and strengthening of health and care workforce.

The leaders will also focus on stemming the tide of non-communicable diseases and science and innovation for health and economic growth.

"This will be the first of the planned meetings, both in-person and virtual, scheduled to take place throughout the year across the country," the department explained, adding that the outcomes of these technical working group meetings will inform part of the discussions at the meetings for G20 Health Ministers culminating in a G20 Health Working Group declaration.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency, being the first African country to do so, on 1 December 2024.