Sudan: Foreign Minister Leaves for Kenyan On Two-Day Visit

Portsudan — Minister Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ali Yousef headed Thursday to Kenyan capital, Nairobi on a two-day visit at an invitation of Kenyan Foreign and Diaspora Affairs cabinet secretary Mr. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

The Foreign Minister said, in a statement to Sudan News Agency (SUNA), that during the visit, Sudanese-Kenyan talks will be held headed by the foreign ministers to address bilateral relations between the two countries and developments of the war in Sudan, in addition to regional issues and Sudan's return to the activities of the African Union.

It is to be recalled that Foreign Minister Dr. Ali Yousef had met with the Kenyan minister last November in Angola as part of his participation in the ministerial conference of the Great Lakes Organization where the two sides agreed to work together to normalize relations between the two countries, including agreeing on confidence-building measures between them and stopping hostile media campaigns in various media outlets.