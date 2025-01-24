Zimbabwe: Magaya's Application Dismissed, Zifa Elections to Proceed

23 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

All is now set for Saturday's watershed ZIFA elections after High Court judge Justice Chitapi dismissed an application for review filed by one of the presidential candidates Walter Magaya.

The latter was excluded from running for the post on grounds that he doesn't have the minumum requirement of 5 Ordinary Level passes.

It is against this background that the cleric then approached the courts seeking for a review which could have stopped or delayed Saturday's election.

In his submission, through his lawyer Thabani Mpofu, Magaya had argued that he had submitted certificates and diplomas from South African higher learning institutions which he argued were far better than the Ordinary Level passes.

He argued that by demanding a minimum of 5 O Level passes or equivalent, the ZIFA statutes were flawed and grossly unreasonable.

Standing for ZIFA Normalization Committee, Lovemore Madhuku had argued that Magaya was just supposed to avail the requirement.

And Justice Chitapi said if Magaya had the requisite qualification, he ought to have submitted them including on his CV which formed part of his outline.

And he dismissed Magaya's application with each part set to settle the costs of the hearing.

Magaya's only hope now lies with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where he also reported his case.

But for now, the six candidates listed for the ZIFA presidency including Phillemon Machana, Martin Kweza, Makwinji Soma Phiri, Twine Phiri and Nqobile Magwizi can roll their sleeves for Saturday's showdown which will also see the election of two vice presidents and six ordinary board members.

