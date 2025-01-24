Zimbabwe: Acting President Visits Mupamhanga Family Home to Offer Condolences

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga visited the Mupamhanga family home in Harare this afternoon to express his condolences following the passing of Cde Justin Mupamhanga, the former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Cde Mupamhanga has since been declared a national hero.

Accompanying the Acting President were Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF Chairman and Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cde Kazembe Kazembe and Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Charles Tavengwa, among other senior Government officials.

During the visit, both the Acting President and Vice President Mohadi praised Cde Mupamhanga's unwavering commitment to the ideals of the liberation struggle.

"He was a man of integrity who never strayed from the principles that guided our fight for independence," said Acting President Chiwenga.

"His tireless efforts for Zimbabwe, both before and after independence, are commendable.

"The decision to honour him with hero status was unanimous, reflecting the immense contribution he made to our country."