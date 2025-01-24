Uganda: MP Tebandeke Pleads With Govt to Restore Power After Vandalism

The Member of Parliament for Bbale County Charles Tebandeke has urged the government to intervene and restore electricity in five villages in Kitiimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga district, after a massive vandalism incident.

The theft of electricity wires and metre boxes has left residents without power, causing significant disruptions to their daily lives.

"Electricity wires were stolen, some metre boxes were also taken away, leading to a total shutdown with related consequences," Tebandeke said.

"I beg the Government to come to the rescue of the people and relieve them of the burden."

Tebandeke also requested that the government provide updates on measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Vandalism of electricity infrastructure is a persistent problem in Uganda, with districts like Mukono and Kayunga being particularly affected.

The MP's plea highlights the need for urgent action to address the issue of vandalism and ensure that residents have access to reliable electricity.