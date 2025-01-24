Uganda: UNEB Proposes Special Court to Tackle Exam Malpractice

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has presented the results of the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), marking another milestone in Uganda's education sector.

Speaking at the official release, UNEB Chairperson Professor Celestino Obua commended the board's efforts in managing the examinations despite a demanding year.

The results were delivered two days earlier than the previous year, a feat Professor Obua attributed to the dedication of UNEB's staff, the guidance of the board, and the support from the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Professor Obua highlighted key achievements, including an increase in the number of candidates, reduced absenteeism, and growth in special needs education.

The provision of special arrangements for these learners, though costly, underscores UNEB's commitment to inclusivity.

However, Professor Obua expressed concern over schools fraudulently registering students as special needs learners to gain examination advantages.

"The board will review the methods of identifying special needs learners to address this dishonesty," he said.

The overall pass rate improved compared to 2023, with a decrease in the failure rate. However, the number of candidates obtaining Division 1 and distinction scores slightly declined.

Despite these gains, Professor Obua highlighted ongoing challenges, particularly examination malpractice.

This year, teachers were found assisting candidates during exams, leading to several arrests and convictions. UNEB has proposed the establishment of a special court to expedite malpractice cases.

He encouraged candidates who did not perform as expected to try again, emphasizing that success is always achievable.