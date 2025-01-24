Malawi: Chakwera, MCP Victory in Sept 16 General Elections Certain, Party's Research Director Chanthunya Claims

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Director of Research, Ronald Chanthunya, has expressed confidence in the prospects of the party's victory in the upcoming General Elections scheduled for September 16, 2025.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Chanthunya attributed his optimism to what he termed as the "party's robust and comprehensive research methodologies, which he said are being meticulously implemented across all the party's six political regions".

The political regions include Central, Eastern, Lakeshore, South, North-North, and North-South.

Chanthunya said the dedicated efforts to gather and analyze data from these diverse areas have provided valuable insights into the needs and aspirations of Malawians, enabling the MCP to tailor its policies and outreach strategies effectively.

He stated that the research initiatives have not only strengthened the party's understanding of regional dynamics, but have also fostered greater engagement with the electorate. As a result, MCP is better positioned to address the critical issues facing communities throughout Malawi and to present solutions that resonate with the citizens.4

"The party's commitment to data-driven decision-making reflects a progressive approach that prioritizes the voices of the people. With the groundwork laid by extensive research, MCP is poised to mobilize support and make a compelling case for its vision for the future of Malawi," he said.

Chanthunya's confidence provides a beacon of hope for MCP members and supporters, who believe that the rigorous efforts made today will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.