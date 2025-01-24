Nigeria: Adekunle Gold to Co-Produce Documentary On Yoruba Music's 100-Year History

White House Productions announced a groundbreaking partnership on Thursday: Nigerian music star and songwriter Adekunle Gold will co-produce a documentary that showcases the last century of Yoruba music.

The documentary, "The Odyssey," will trace the history and evolution of different subcultures within the Yoruba music industry, including Were, Sakara, Apala, Juju, AfroJuju, and Fuji, among many others.

The Odyssey, which is now in production, promises to be a revelatory investigation of the Yoruba people's cultural legacy and musical tradition.

The documentary, directed by award-winning filmmaker Abba T. Makama and produced by executive producer Bobo Omotayo, takes viewers on an immersive journey through Yoruba music's captivating rhythms and rich history.

Adekunle Gold, Tosin Ashafa, Papa Omotayo, and Mr Makama will contribute their collective expertise to the production, enhancing the documentary's storyline with their deep industry knowledge, extensive network, and profound love of Yoruba music.

The team told PREMIUM TIMES that "The Odyssey" is a documentary and a journey that will enlighten and inspire viewers about the history of Yoruba music, its cultural significance, and its impact on Afrobeats.

It will feature some of Nigeria's most revered music historians, academics, chart-topping artists, music legends, iconic producers, record label owners, and music journalists, both past and present.

Makama says he has captured some incredibly fascinating interviews, and Adekunle Gold's involvement adds a new dynamic layer to the story.

Inspiration

Mr Omotayo, who is passionate about the promotion and preservation of Yoruba music, said the goal has been to make a documentary that gives justice to Yoruba music by showcasing its essence, adding that "Adekunle Gold's addition to our team strengthens our dedication to genuine and diverse storytelling."

In his remarks, Adekunle Gold described the documentary as more than another project but an opportunity to highlight the history of a sound that has shaped and will continue to shape music culture worldwide.

"Working with the rest of the team, I can't wait to bring this story to life with authenticity, energy, and enthusiasm," said the singer, known initially for highlife and folk storytelling.

The team invites potential partners to explore opportunities for innovative and brand collaborations. An example is a current collaboration with the award-winning photographer Andrew Esiebo. Mr Esiebo has become a part of the crew, capturing unique and intimate moments with the subjects in the documentary, both in private settings and onstage.

This captivating collection of images will highlight a distinctive exhibition that underscores these figures' profound emotion and energy. The exhibition will open alongside the premiere of the documentary, offering audiences a vibrant experience that honours the essence of Yoruba music through visual and auditory elements.

The Odyssey's release date will be announced soon.