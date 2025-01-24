Nigeria: Panic in Niger State As 24 Residents Hospitalised With Strange Illness

23 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

At least 24 residents of Bida in Niger State have been hospitalised following the outbreak of a strange illness causing sudden collapse and loss of communication abilities.

Reports indicated that 20 of the patients were discharged after spending more than a week receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and Umaru Sanda Ndayako General Hospital in the town.

The unexplained illness, which has triggered widespread anxiety in the community, has been reported in multiple areas, including Laruta, Ekoko, Tutijiba, Banin, and Edogifu, residents said.

Strange symptoms

The residents shared harrowing accounts of the illness, including Abdulmalik Umar, whose two brothers were affected.

"People collapse suddenly without warning. Some go to bed healthy but wake up critically ill or unable to speak. It's heartbreaking," he said.

Mr Umar added that symptoms range from an inability to communicate to partial paralysis, with most victims receiving treatment for malaria and typhoid.

Another resident, Abdullahi Shehu, described how a couple was found incapacitated in their home.

"Their infant's cries alerted neighbours, who broke into the room to find both of them unable to speak or move," he said.

Eyewitnesses reported that some patients exhibited severe symptoms, including prolonged unconsciousness, fever, weakness, numbness, and foaming at the mouth.

Government investigates outbreak

Bello Tukur, the state's Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health, attributed the illness to untreated severe malaria and typhoid.

He explained that the outbreak was first reported on 9 January, with cases peaking by 19 January.

"The State Rapid Response Team, alongside local health officials, investigated the outbreak and confirmed 24 cases. Three patients remain under observation, while 20 others have been discharged. No fatalities were recorded," Mr Tukur, a medical doctor, said.

He said preliminary blood tests revealed poorly treated malaria and typhoid fever as the likely causes.

Mr Tujur said the government was also investigating hypersomnolence caused by diphenhydramine as a potential factor.

Health authorities mobilise resources

To curb the outbreak, the commissioner said the state government has begun a sensitisation campaign on hygiene practices and nutrition.

"Active case searches were underway in affected communities, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been notified for further laboratory analysis.

"The State Government is committed to addressing this health emergency. We are working closely with the NCDC and other health partners to ensure the safety of our residents," Mr Tukur assured.

Panic persists

Despite the reassurances, panic persisted in the community.

Ibrahim Adamu, a resident of Laruta, expressed concern over the rapid spread of the illness. "If this disease is airborne, it poses a serious threat to the entire state. We urgently appeal to authorities for intervention," he said.

As investigations continue, health officials urged residents to prioritise hygiene and promptly seek medical attention for any unusual symptoms.

