Nigeria: Kwara Govt Advises Residents Over Bird Flu Outbreak

An outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was recently reported in Kano State.

The Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has advised residents of the state about the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak recently reported in Kano State.

In a statement issued by its press secretary, Omotola Ashaolu, the ministry said there are no confirmed cases of the disease in Kwara State.

However, it said proactive measures are necessary to prevent its occurrence and safeguard the poultry industry and public health in the state.

HPAI, a highly contagious disease, causes severe poultry mortality and poses a potential risk to human health.

According to the statement, to ensure Kwara State remains free from this threat, residents, particularly poultry farmers, bird handlers, and agricultural stakeholders, are urged to adopt preventive measures, including:

Strengthen biosecurity measures, restrict access to poultry farms., disinfect equipment, tools, and facilities regularly, and prevent wild birds from interacting with domestic poultry.

The ministry also called for prompt reporting of suspected cases, and for residents to watch for sudden bird deaths, respiratory distress, or a significant drop in egg production, and report any unusual cases to the Veterinary Services Department or relevant authorities for investigation and containment.

It also urged residents to use protective equipment; ensure proper use of gloves, masks, and other protective gear when handling poultry; and avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds.

For residents seeking to report suspected cases or seek advice, the ministry urged tgem to contact:

"Dr. Olugbon Abdulateef, Director, Veterinary Services - 08033765024, and

"Dr. Aminu I.O., Chief Veterinary Officer, Vet. Public Health and Epidemiology - 08160989312.

"The ministry urges strict compliance with these guidelines to protect Kwara State from this threat. By working together, we can prevent an outbreak and ensure a healthy and secure future for our communities," the statement concluded.