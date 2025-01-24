South Africa: Zulu Victory Over British Commemorated

Mayor says the Isandlwana battlefield will be used to develop the local economy

The Battle of Isandlwana took place on 22 January 1879 during the Anglo-Zulu War between the British Empire and the Zulu Kingdom. About 20,000 Zulu warriors, commanded by King Cetshwayo, defeated approximately 1,800 troops of the British forces. Isandlwana Mountain has been named the "Holy Mountain".

Every year, the KZN Premier, representatives of the Zulu Kingdom and the Department of Arts and Culture commemorate the event with battle demonstrations.

Nquthu Mayor Lindokuhle Shabalala said there were plans to develop the local economy using the battle site.

"Our provincial government has promised to install tar roads to the battlefield so it can be easy for everyone to access the area, including tourists, because it will economically develop the villagers of Nquthu, who are doing crafts."

"As a municipality, we allocated a budget to build a hall with enough space to accommodate Zulu warriors during this commemoration, and another structure would be built to accommodate local artists to open their exhibition shops where everybody visiting the battlefield would buy from them," he said.