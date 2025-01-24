Somalia and Egypt Strengthen Ties With Strategic Partnership Agreement

Cairo — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace on Thursday, signaling a new era in bilateral relations with the signing of a strategic partnership agreement.

The leaders agreed to elevate their cooperation to a strategic alliance, focusing on strengthening historical bonds and expanding collaboration in education, justice, politics, security, trade, and economic development.

In education, Al-Azhar University in Egypt will offer more scholarships and training to Somali students and professionals, aiming to enhance skills and knowledge exchange.

The agreement also includes commitments to bolster cooperation in justice and security sectors. Egypt pledged continued support for Somalia in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing its solidarity with the Somali government and its people.

A significant aspect of the meeting was the signing of an accord by the foreign ministers of both nations, which exempts holders of Somali diplomatic passports from visa requirements when traveling to Egypt. This policy is expected to streamline diplomatic interactions and foster closer ties by removing travel barriers.

Both presidents highlighted the strategic partnership's role in advancing their countries' interests, urging the joint committees to swiftly implement the agreed-upon objectives, thereby deepening the mutual relationship between Somalia and Egypt.