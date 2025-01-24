Sudan: SAF Issues Press Release On RSF Militia Burning of Khartoum Refinery

Khartoum — The General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) issued a press release Thursday on the Rapid Support Force (RSF) militia burning of Khartoum Refinery on Thursday.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the original text of the release:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press Release

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Our steadfast Sudanese people,

In continuation of its criminal and hateful behavior towards the country and its people, and after our forces tightened the noose on it on all combat fronts, the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo deliberately set fire to the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jaili this morning in a desperate attempt to destroy the infrastructures of this country, after despairing of achieving its illusions of seizing its resources and land.

This hateful behavior reveals the extent of the criminality and decadence of this militia, its leadership, personnel and supporters, and clearly demonstrates the extent of its involvement in committing all kinds of crimes and violations that are unprecedented in the history of wars against the Sudanese citizen and their properties, which increases our determination to pursue it everywhere until we liberate every inch from their filth, so we can then, with God's help, devote ourselves to rebuilding everything that their sinful hands have destroyed in this country and its people.

Office of the Official Spokesman for the Armed Forces