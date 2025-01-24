Zimbabwe: Dam Levels Average 70%

The country's major dams have risen to 70 percent following recent rains experienced in most parts of the country.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) stakeholder relations officer, Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa said as of January 22, 2025, the national dam level average stands at 70,9 percent, up from 69,3 percent on January 20.

He added that several dams, including Exchange, Zhovhe and Ngwenya, are now full, while others have recorded significant gains.

Mr Shoriwa also said the recent rise in dam levels enhances the country's water security.

"Multiple dams have reached full capacity, and others have shown notable increases, with expectations of further improvements as the rainy season continues," he said.

ZINWA is urging all individuals and organisations to draw water from dams for non-primary purposes, such as summer crop irrigation, to ensure compliance with their water abstraction agreements and relevant laws.

Compliance with the law helps to promote responsible water use and management, particularly during periods of water scarcity.