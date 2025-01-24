Uganda: Teachers in Luweero Attribute Decrease in Boys Registering for PLE to Poor Parenting

Teachers in Luwero District have expressed concern over the declining number of boys registering for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), attributing the trend to poor parenting, neglect, and societal challenges.

Data from the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) for the 2024 PLE reveals a significant gender disparity among candidates.

Of the 797,459 students registered nationwide, only 378,709 (47.5%) were boys, compared to 418,750 (52.5%) girls. This reflects a continuing pattern from 2023, when boys accounted for only 47.7% of candidates.

Luwero District registered 16,090 PLE candidates for 2024, but over 100 boys did not show up for the exams.

Sarah Nambi, a teacher at Kasaala Church of Uganda Primary School, highlighted the role of parental neglect in the dropout rates, especially among boys.

"The ignorance about the importance of education is a significant reason why children drop out of school," Nambi said, adding that family breakdowns often force boys to assume caregiving roles for their younger siblings.

Peer pressure and vices such as drug abuse further exacerbate the problem, taking boys away from their studies.

Justin Musana, headteacher of Happy Times Junior School in Katikamu Sub County, echoed similar sentiments.

He pointed out that many boys are left to fend for themselves, taking up activities like selling scrap or working in factories to earn a living.

"Once they start earning, education loses its appeal, and many drop out," Musana explained.

Musana's school, which operates under the Happy Times Child Care Initiative orphanage, has been rescuing abandoned and neglected children.

In 2023, 24 students registered for PLE at the school, and 15 passed in the first division. Among them were seven children abandoned by their families but supported by the orphanage.

One such student, 12-year-old Hillary Joshua Musana, scored six aggregates in PLE despite being abandoned by his parents.

"My parents abandoned me, but my teachers never gave up on me. They always reminded me to focus on my studies and aim high. I want to be a surgeon one day," Musana said.

Another student, Kelvin Peter Kiyengo, shared his struggles. "My parents left me in baby class, and I've never seen them since. It's traumatizing, but I am determined to keep going," Kiyengo said.

Joyce Namigadde, the Luwero District Probation Officer, noted that the number of abandoned children in the district is overwhelming.

"The district has only 11 child care facilities with a capacity to house 50 children, but there are over 500 children in need of care and support. On average, three children are abandoned every month," she revealed.

Namigadde also pointed to challenges posed by some members of the Sudanese community in the district, where children are often left unattended, leading to increased crime rates and school dropouts.

She called for urgent action to address the plight of the boy child, urging parents, government agencies, and communities to ensure boys receive equal attention and support as girls.

"We cannot continue to concentrate only on the girl child. We need to ensure that the boy child is also supported and given the opportunity to succeed," Namigadde stressed.

The declining number of boys in school reflects broader societal challenges, including family breakdowns, neglect, and a lack of support for vulnerable children.

Addressing these issues will require a collective effort to safeguard the education and future of the boy child in Uganda.