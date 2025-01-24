Uganda: Museveni Tasks Busoga Journalists to Lead Restoration of Sanity in Fishing Sector

President Museveni has called upon journalists in the Busoga sub-region to take an active role in addressing the challenges facing fishing communities and restoring order on Lake Victoria.

The President's directive came during a media engagement at the Kityerera demonstration farm, part of his Parish Development Model regional tour in Busoga.

During the engagement, journalist Jackie Nambogga questioned the President about his plans to support fishing communities, many of whom have been displaced due to the lack of proper fishing gear.

In his response, Museveni underscored the importance of engaging indigenous communities in protecting Lake Victoria, expressing concerns about providing resources to non-locals.

"We can buy and give them nets and other fishing gear, but my concern is who we are giving them to. I don't want to hand over resources to immigrants who come from elsewhere to own what is not theirs. That is wrong," Museveni stated.

The President emphasised the involvement of local communities, such as the Bakenye, in safeguarding the lake, highlighting the success of the Bakonzo in protecting wildlife in Kasese as an example of leveraging local knowledge and ownership.

Museveni further tasked journalists to collaborate with his Special Assistant on Press and Mobilisation, Farouk Kirunda.

The journalists were directed to investigate the challenges facing fishing communities and prepare a detailed report to guide future discussions when the President returns to the region in May 2025.

"I want you, the rumormongers, to investigate and come up with a report on what should be done to bring sanity to our water bodies. Work with Kirunda and provide actionable solutions. We need to solve this issue once and for all," Museveni directed.

This directive has sparked debate about the effectiveness of existing government entities tasked with managing Uganda's water resources. Critics view the move as a sign of diminishing confidence in state institutions.

In 2017, the President deployed the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit to combat illegal fishing and restore fish stocks in Uganda's lakes.

While the initiative yielded significant results, it has faced widespread criticism for alleged high-handedness and human rights violations. Reports of torture and loss of life during enforcement operations have fueled resentment among fishing communities, particularly in Busoga.

The perceived heavy-handedness of the Fisheries Protection Unit is believed to have contributed to Museveni's poor performance in the sub-region during the 2021 general elections.

Many fishing communities voted against the ruling National Resistance Movement in protest of the enforcement measures.

Through their representative Kirunda, journalists in Busoga have pledged to execute the President's directive with diligence.

Media practitioners are expected to engage fishing communities, document their challenges, and propose sustainable solutions to restore order on the lake.

As the region awaits the President's return in May, stakeholders remain hopeful that the report will result in actionable measures to protect Lake Victoria while securing the livelihoods of its indigenous communities.

This collaborative approach could pave the way for a more inclusive and sustainable fishing sector in Uganda.