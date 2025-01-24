Uganda: UAE Delegation Pledges to Promote Uganda's Tourism Sector

Uganda's eco-tourism sector is set for a significant boost following a pledge by a delegation from Emirates Airlines and its partners to promote the country's unique attractions.

During a familiarization trip to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, the team committed to attracting tourists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Uganda, with a focus on supporting the Batwa community and conserving endangered mountain gorillas.

This initiative aligns with the Uganda Tourism Board's (UTB) efforts to promote sustainable tourism and community inclusion.

The delegation began their visit at Buniga Community Forest in the Nkuringo sector of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Kisoro District.

This area, home to over 300 Batwa people, showcases the heritage of an indigenous community that thrived within the forest before being relocated in 1991 to support conservation efforts.

During the visit, the Batwa community demonstrated their traditional way of life, including hunting techniques, survival skills, and cultural practices that enabled them to coexist harmoniously with nature for centuries.

The visitors were treated to performances of traditional dances and had the opportunity to engage with the Batwa, gaining deeper insights into their history and resilience.

Melki Jihed, Retail Sales Manager at Dnata Travels in the UAE and a representative of the Emirates Airlines delegation, expressed the airline's dedication to promoting Uganda's eco-tourism.

"We will help raise awareness and drive more traffic into Uganda, especially from the UAE, to support these communities, improve their livelihoods, and preserve the gorillas," Jihed stated.

UTB's Quality Assurance Manager, Samora Semakula, highlighted the essential role of indigenous communities in sustainable tourism.

"We are diversifying our tourism products, and sustainability must include local communities. Conservation not only generates sustainable income for the country but also uplifts underprivileged communities," Semakula explained.

Steven Bwigyirire of the Nkuringo Conservation Development Foundation (NCDF) reported significant progress in balancing conservation efforts with the needs of the Batwa community.

He noted that funds from park revenue and conservation programs, coupled with sensitization, have contributed to a rise in gorilla populations and improved livelihoods for the Batwa.

"Through these interactions with tourists, the Batwa now understand the importance of protecting wildlife. They no longer poach and instead engage in sustainable activities like livestock rearing, beekeeping, and craft making, enabling them to earn money and educate their children," Bwigyirire shared.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Uganda positions itself as a sustainable tourism destination, its eco-tourism model is increasingly being recognised globally as a successful integration of conservation and community welfare.

Stakeholders are optimistic about forging a lasting partnership with Emirates Airlines to ensure the preservation of both Uganda's natural heritage and the cultural legacy of indigenous communities like the Batwa.

This initiative represents a milestone in Uganda's efforts to promote sustainable tourism, setting an example of how conservation can go hand in hand with the empowerment of underprivileged communities.