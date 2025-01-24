Angola: Transport Minister Inaugurates Afttcl Headquarters in Lobito

Lobito — Angolan Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, on Wednesday inaugurated the headquarters of the Lobito Corridor Transit and Transport Facilitation Agency in Lobito (Benguela), accompanied by his Zambian counterpart, Frank Tayal, and Roger Tea-Biasu from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The event followed the conclusion of the second meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the three member states of the Lobito Corridor.

According to Ricardo D'Abreu, the act symbolizes institutional commitment, marking the commencement of a novel phase of cooperation.

The Minister further elaborated on the significance of the headquarters, stating that it would serve as a mean to turn ideas into tangible actions, catalyzing the growth and dynamism of the Lobito Corridor.

AFTTCL headquarters are strategically situated in the Restinga area, in proximity to the primary offices of the Lobito Port Company and the Benguela railway (CFB), which serve as the pivotal infrastructures of the Lobito Corridor.

The headquarters will connect officials from the three countries, facilitating collaborative and expeditious responses to issues affecting the Corridor.

Pedro Manza Lopes, spokesman of the AFFTTCL's committee of experts and technicians, said the Agency's objective is to facilitate the transit of goods along the Lobito Corridor.

According to Lopes, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, both landlocked countries, stand to benefit directly from this initiative, since the AFTTCL will facilitate communication between operators of the three member states of the Lobito Corridor, facilitating efficient coordination and decision-making. TC/CRB /AMP