Kenya: Koome Protests Security Detail 'Withdrawal' As NPS Denies Claim

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has raised concerns over the withdrawal of her security detail termin the move a threat to judicial independence.

In a letter addressed to Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday, the Chief Justice further termed the development as a violation of constitutional principles.

Justice Koome emphasized that the Constitution of Kenya mandates all state organs to operate in a spirit of consultation, collaboration, and mutual respect.

She pointed out that the Judiciary, as an independent institution, is pivotal in safeguarding justice, upholding the rule of law, and defending constitutional principles.

CJ Koome stated that the withdrawal of her security undermines the judicial mandate and poses a serious risk to the integrity of the Judiciary.

"Security for the Chief Justice is not a personal privilege but a structural necessity to ensure the Judiciary can function autonomously and without fear," CJ Koome said.

"[Security] serves as an institutional safeguard to protect judicial officers, premises, and processes from any threats that could impair the administration of justice."

The Chief Justice further described the withdrawal of the security detail as an "egregious affront to the principle of separation of powers."

She warned that such actions weaken public trust in state institutions and set a dangerous precedent, suggesting that constitutional offices can be undermined through external interference.

Weakened Judiciary Police Unit

The Chief Justice also expressed alarm over what she termed the weakening of the Judiciary Police Unit, which she described as critical to judicial security.

The CJ noted that the withdrawal of a significant number of officers from the unit exacerbates vulnerabilities and jeopardizes the safety of judicial personnel, premises, and processes across the country.

"This act of withdrawal sends an unmistakably damaging message: that those tasked with defending justice and constitutional liberties are susceptible to interference," Koome warned.

"Such a signal erodes public confidence in the Judiciary's impartiality, threatening its role as a check against abuse of power and its capacity to uphold the rule of law."

Koome called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of her security detail, stating that the move is essential to reaffirm the Judiciary's independence and safeguard constitutional offices.

Additionally, she urged the government to strengthen the Judiciary Police Unit to address growing security demands in the face of increasing threats against judicial officers.

She appealed to the public, civil society, and other stakeholders to remain vigilant in defending the independence of the Judiciary and the sanctity of the Constitution.

The withdrawal comes at a time when IG Koome and DCI boss Mohamed Amin have been ordered to appear in court to shed light on the abduction and disappearances of three men in Mulolongo in December 2024.

Summons against police chiefs

On Thursday, the High Court dismissed an application seeking to set aside orders requiring the Inspector General and Director of Criminal Investigations to appear personally in court and explain the whereabouts of the missing trio.

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the IG and DCI were properly served with the petition and the order issued on January 8, through their respective email addresses.

The judge held that the IG and DCI had previously been served through similar email addresses and were able to instruct a lawyer to represent them.

The judge further disallowed an application by lawyer Paul Nyamodi for the IG and DCI to stay the execution of the ruling pending appeal.

Justice Chacha directed the two to present themselves to the court on January 30 during the hearing of the petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) seeking the production of the three missing Kenyans.

Commenting on Koome's letter, National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Anyango denied the withdrawal allegations saying the CJ's protective team was recalled for "promotional training".

She added that a replacement team was deployed to provice close protection to the CJ in the interim.