Nigeria: Migrating People to Different Bands 'Highest Level of 419' - Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has criticised the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, over the implementation of electricity bands and plans for migrating customers between them.

Ajaero described the service-based tariff system, which categorises electricity users into bands based on the level of service provided by distribution companies, as discriminatory and fraudulent.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Ajaero said, "Now the ministry is talking about migrating from Band B to Band A, that is the highest level of 419 one can think of."

He referenced the term "419," widely associated with fraudulent practices in Nigeria.

The NLC leader questioned the criteria for placing customers in different bands, asking, "Who is in Band A and who is in Band B? Is it based on geographical area that you have Band A or Band B or is it based on the dictates of the provider? In countries of the world that are targeting 24 hours power supply, why would somebody be talking about Band A or Band B? How would it happen?"

Band A customers reportedly receive 20 hours of electricity daily, Band B 16 hours, Band C 12 hours, Band D 8 hours, and Band E just 4 hours.

However, Ajaero challenged the fairness of this system, saying, "What are the conditions to be on Band A? What are the conditions to be on Band B? Why would you discriminate? Why would you give me Band B and give somebody Band A? So, these are the issues."

Minister Adelabu had earlier claimed during a budget defense session at the National Assembly that 90 percent of electricity users in Band A have confirmed receiving the benefits of longer supply and announced plans to migrate more customers to Band A for extended power hours.

Vanguard News