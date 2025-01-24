Angola: Vice President Visits Namibe's Agricultural Powerhouse

Virei — The Vice President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, who is on a working visit to Namibe Province, will work on Thursday in the agricultural community of Virei, the powerhouse of the province.

In this municipality, the Vice-President will visit the Tchitundu-Hulu station, located 26 kilometers from the commune's capital, and inaugurate the "Okulinonga" project, which aims to combat illiteracy in pastoralist communities, among others.

Since last year, the municipality of Virei has been undergoing renovation works, which are progressing well.

According to André Cassinda, administrator of Virei, the project is part of the continuous improvement of living conditions in the communities as part of the Public Investment Program (PIP).

The contract includes the construction of social facilities such as five gardens, two leisure parks, the rehabilitation and expansion of the Administration Palace, with the addition of five suites and a cafeteria, the rehabilitation and expansion of the Municipal Administration, strengthening the institution with nine more offices.

The municipality of Virei is located 134 kilometers east of the city of Moçâmedes and has an estimated population of more than 40,000 inhabitants, most of whom are ranchers and small farmers. FA/MGM/SC/AMP