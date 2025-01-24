Rwanda: What Environmentalists Say About U.S. Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

The United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement marks a significant setback in global climate action, undermining years of progress toward addressing the impacts of climate change, according to Abias Maniragaba, a Rwandan environmental economics expert.

The Paris Climate Agreement aims to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second term as the President of the United States.

The Trump administration issued a spate of presidential orders, including announcing withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

"As one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters and a wealthy nation, the U.S. carries a unique responsibility to lead in mitigation, adaptation, and climate financing. Its absence weakens international efforts, particularly affecting developing nations like Rwanda that rely on funding for adaptation and mitigation measures," he explained.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda needs global "Loss and Damage Fund"

This decision, he stressed, exacerbates their vulnerability to extreme weather events, and other climate-related disasters while reducing the resources available for global climate initiatives.

"The withdrawal also risks setting a harmful precedent for other wealthy nations, potentially eroding collective commitments to limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Climate change does not respect borders, and the U.S. itself is increasingly experiencing severe consequences like hurricanes, wildfires, and heatwaves," Maniragaba noted.

He added that this withdrawal threatens ecosystems, economies, and communities worldwide, jeopardizing the shared vision of a sustainable future.

"By retreating from its commitments, the U.S. not only endangers global progress but also undermines its own resilience in the face of escalating climate hazards."

Fred Njehu, Pan-African Political Strategist for Greenpeace Africa said: " Trump attempting to sabotage global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, is a huge threat to our future. Africa, being one of the continents facing the impacts of the climate crisis, will not stop in the face of those who choose to risk everything for the profit of a privileged few."

ALSO READ: What Rwanda expects from COP29 in Azerbaijan

Julius Mbatia, Just Climate Policy Expert added: "This is not the leadership required at a moment when the majority of the people and States are mobilizing for climate action and issue unmatched commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

As a major historical emitter and economic powerhouse, US's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signals a relinquishing of US's political, diplomatic, and importantly economic leverage and advantage in a multi-polar world that inevitably continues to innovate, and create new green, low carbon products and supply chains."

Christopher Trisos, AXA Research Chair African Climate Risk, added that the Trump administration pulling out of the Paris Agreement doesn't change the fact that increasing burning of coal, oil, and gas only makes climate change worse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This will cause more substantial pain and suffering from climate change, including in the USA. Running away from it is impossible. Policies are needed to keep fossil fuels in the ground."

Faten Aggad, Executive Director of the African Future Policies Hub added: "The world cannot afford to see the largest greenhouse gas emitter per capita and the second largest emitter globally disengage from an agreement that is already under significant strain....After all, it is responsible for 13.5% of global emissions - more than 4-fold Africa's contribution as a full continent. This is the moment for stronger leadership from industrialised economies."